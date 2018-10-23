Call for LGBTI pupils’ list ‘an abomination’
Education department distances itself from request
The department of education has come under fire and subsequently distanced itself from a request for schools across the province to submit a list of their LGBTI pupils to develop a database for its Special Programmes Unit.
