‘Chopper crashed near power lines’
A preliminary accident report on the helicopter crash near Sterkstroom which killed a Port Elizabeth veterinarian reveals the aircraft went down close to a string of power lines.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.