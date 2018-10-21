VIDEO | Jesus Dominion International church shuts its doors

On Sunday, members from the EFF and ANC demanded that congregants must exit the church so it could be shut down indefinitely, until the case against Omotoso is concluded.

Protesters were prevented from entering the church by metro police and SAPS officials.

Tempers flared between the protesters and congregants when the police refused to allow people inside the church while the congregants, at first, refused to close the church.

ANC Youth League regional secretary Luyolo Nqakula said they were happy and “chuffed” with themselves for having achieved their objective which was to shut down the church.

“We were very clear when we came in the morning. We engaged with the church leadership and they were very arrogant saying the church was not going to shut down.

“When we got here we posed a few questions to the officials from SAPS and the metro police and asked them what the zoning of the building was. Does the church have a certificate and when was the last time an inspection was done on the premises?

“They responded and told us the zoning was for businesses and the church does not have a certificate and there are issues around the health and safety of the congregants. We told them to enact the law,” Nqakula said.

Members from the church ranging from as young as seven-years-old to elderly women and men made their way out of the church after the group, who call themselves the Nelson Mandela Bay Citizens in Unity, moved away from the door.