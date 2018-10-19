Tourism under threat from rhino poaching

Rhino poaching could hit the country’s billion-rand tourism industry but more research is needed, experts say. The Eastern Cape could feel the brunt of a possible tourism downturn as it is home to a number of game reserves. A World Travel and Tourism Council 2018 report states that the total contribution of the travel and tourism industry to SA’s GDP was R412.

