Robbers take big haul from gun shop
More than 50 firearms were stolen from a Port Alfred gun shop on Thursday. Two armed robbers, one posing as a customer, entered Gidana Arms in Bank Street at about 11am. The owner’s daughter had been alone at the time, police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said. She said one robber pretended to be a customer wanting to purchase an item of clothing and left it on the counter.
