Whooping cough warning issued
The Eastern Cape department of health has confirmed that an eight-month-old child is receiving treatment at Dora Nginza Hospital for whooping cough. The child has been at the hospital since September. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has warned of an increase in whooping cough cases across the country.
