Wave of support for ‘brave’ Cheryl Zondi in Omotoso rape trial

Zondi left the Durban house in August 2015. She, along with her mother, had arranged with an aunt and cousin for Zondi to get away from the house and Omotoso, Zondi told the court.

She said she had gone to Durban after she attended a Jesus Dominion International church crusade in Port Elizabeth in May 2015.

Asked how she was transported to Durban, Zondi said she could not recall the exact details but knew transport had been arranged by Sulani.

Pressed on why she had not attempted to contact anyone or make a plan to escape Omotoso’s control before August 2015, Zondi said that she needed a clear plan before making a move.

She said it was after her escape that she had begun opening up about what had happened, and she eventually saw a therapist only after her family had noticed a change in her.

Asked why she never reported the alleged abuse to the police, Zondi said she could not trust them because she knew some of the church members were police officers.

“How could I trust the police [when some of them] took off their jackets and put them on the floor for [Omotoso] to walk on.

“[Omotoso] encouraged them to wear their uniforms and, at services, he would encourage them to stand in front of the congregation and say how much they adored him and that they would protect him,” she said.

Before postponing the matter to Monday, Makaula wished Zondi well with her upcoming exams.

Zondi is a second-year marketing student at the University of Johannesburg and has been on the stand since Wednesday last week and as a result has already missed one exam.

She has another exam scheduled for Monday and Makaula earlier said it would not be ideal for her to miss it. Outside court, chaos erupted when Omotoso’s supporters, who have been stationed outside since the trial started last week, went head to head with members of the #TotalShutDown movement.

Daubermann was followed to his car at the back of the court building by those supporting Zondi, with the group hurling insults and, at one point, throwing water at him.

He was escorted to his car by police.

A new witness is expected to take the stand on Monday. Meanwhile, the Commission for Gender Equality will approach the judiciary and the General Council of the Bar to discuss the “unfair” treatment of rape victims.

The decision follows an outcry over Daubermann’s “insensitive” questioning of Zondi.

“Although the Commission for Gender Equality respects the independence of the judiciary‚ gender blindness cannot be used as a source of inadvertent secondary victimisation,” commission chair Lulama Nare said.

“It is plainly unfair to subject them to such inhumane treatment‚ whereas those who did the act are treated favourably. ”

– Additional reporting by Yolanda Palezweni and TimesLIVE