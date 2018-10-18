Surviving and succeeding

When you do something for the first time, it does not mean it has never been done before. These were the opening remarks of Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana at the launch on Wednesday night of the book To Survive and Succeed, from farm boy to businessman by Mkhuseli Khusta Jack. Hundreds of people – company owners, politicians, chiefs, schoolteachers and schoolchildren – gathered at Port Elizabeth’s Boardwalk International Conference Centre for the launch of the book by the popular businessman, in ...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.