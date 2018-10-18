Stolen Bay metro bakkies recovered in Namibia, Welkom

Four of six Nelson Mandela Bay municipal vehicles stolen from the Diaz Road depot in July have been recovered.

The Ford Ranger double-cab bakkies were found in Namibia, Welkom in the Free State and the Port Elizabeth townships of Motherwell and New Brighton.

They were still in good working condition.

Three people from the Bay have been arrested in connection with the theft.

Three more were arrested in Namibia in one of the vehicles and are in a Namibian jail, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

She said it was unclear when the vehicles had been recovered or when the three in Namibia had been caught.

The case is being handled by the organised crime unit.

The Bay suspects, aged 23, 32 and 35, were arrested the same month that the vehicles were stolen.

They are facing charges of business robbery.

“They appeared in court and were released on R1,000 bail,” Naidu said.

“They will remain under 24hour house arrest.” They will appear in court again on November 27.

A fourth suspect was arrested in Namibia, along with two women. They have been charged in Namibia.

“Once the matter has been finalised in Namibia, we will bring them down and charge them with business robbery as well,” Naidu said.

She said at this stage there appeared to be no link between the suspects and the municipality.

The city was dealt a blow when the vehicles – worth a collective R2m – were stolen on Sunday July 1.

According to a report presented to the safety and security portfolio committee, six criminals scaled the walls of the Diaz depot at about 4pm and held the security staff at gunpoint. “The criminals managed to get hold of specific vehicle keys and removed six Ford Ranger LDVs from the depot yard,” safety and security executive director advocate Keith Meyer said in the report.

“Two single-cab bakkies are still at large.

“The vehicles were driven off the premises.

“During our initial investigation, it came to light that the stolen vehicles were brand new and were not registered or licensed, nor were they branded and fitted with the municipal tracking system.”

He said the four vehicles were still in good condition when they were found.

Meyer’s report was, however, rejected by councillors on the committee for its apparent lack of detail.

Safety and security portfolio head Litho Suka said the committee expected a comprehensive report at its next meeting.

“We feel that the report is not enough,” he said.

“Yes, progress has been made, but we are not happy because we don’t know what is happening around this now.

“We are going to pursue the matter further until we reach finality on this.”