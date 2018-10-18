Eskom gets tough with three more municipalities

Residents from three municipalities in the Eastern Cape have only two weeks to prepare for large-scale blackouts which would be implemented daily for hours at a time. This comes as the Dr Beyers Naude, Inxuba Yethemba and Great Kei municipalities failed to pay millions of rands they owe to power utility Eskom.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.