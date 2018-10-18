Eskom gets tough with three more municipalities
Residents from three municipalities in the Eastern Cape have only two weeks to prepare for large-scale blackouts which would be implemented daily for hours at a time. This comes as the Dr Beyers Naude, Inxuba Yethemba and Great Kei municipalities failed to pay millions of rands they owe to power utility Eskom.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.