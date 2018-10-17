Truck driver arrested near Paterson

A 58 year old truck driver was arrested for transporting R400 000 worth of dagga and attempting to bribe a police official.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the man was caught after the truck he was driving was pulled off by Paterson police on the N10, about 15 kilometres from Paterson, at 1pm on Wednesday.

"The truck was searched and a large bag containing 40 kilograms of dagga was found and confiscated," he said.

"The driver then offered the arresting officer R5000 to let him go."

Beetge said the man, who was travelling from Gauteng to Port Elizabeth, was arrested for dealing in dagga and attempted bribery.

The driver will appear in the Alexandria Magistrates Court on Thursday