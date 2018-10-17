Suspect in string of thefts held

A man wanted for a string of cases linked to smash-and-grab thefts where belongings were stolen out of cars has been arrested – with one case dating back 15 years.

The 45-year-old suspect was apprehended while standing outside the SPAR at the intersection of Kragga Kamma and Verdun roads.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that when questioned, the man could not provide details on his address or where he was going.

“He was taken to Walmer police station where his fingerprints were taken for profiling.

“Within an hour, the system had forensically linked him to seven open cases of theft out of motor vehicles.”

The cases were spread across various policing areas, including Humewood, Mount Road and Kabega Park, between 2003 and January 2018.

When asked about prior convictions, Naidu said the suspect had been convicted of theft, burglary, possession of drugs and contempt of court in the past.

“We are still assessing whether he can be connected to any other cases.”

The suspect is due to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.