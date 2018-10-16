Patients robbed while being taken home from psychiatric hospital

Two health officials and their patients were robbed at gunpoint after being discharged from the Elizabeth Donkin Psychiatric Hospital on Tuesday.

Eastern Cape health department spokesman Lwandile Sicwetsha said the patients, accompanied by a driver and a nurse, were being taken home when the incident happened on Tuesday morning.

“They were robbed of their possessions,” Sicwetsha said.

“We have suspended them being discharged from hospital for now.”

The driver, nurse and the remaining patients were taken back to the hospital.