Judge interrupts Omotoso trial to reprimand woman in 'bright' dress
Charismatic Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso’s wife Taiwo took centre stage during his trial in the Port Elizabeth high court on Tuesday when she was reprimanded by the presiding judge for interrupting proceedings.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.