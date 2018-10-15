The Herald FitFam Masterlcass makes getting into shape a blast

Getting that summer body ready was a total blast at the second Herald FitFam Masterclass, held at Ignite Fitness in Walmer on Saturday. A squad of instructors led by Kim Slabbert, Unathi Majara, Chris Bright and Robyn Cherrington took dozens of guests through their paces in activities that included yoga, tae bo, zumba and self-defence.

