Mandela Bay Fashion Week a bright, bold success

Huge growth in ticket sales for third year of shows

A bigger, bolder and better third edition of the annual Mandela Bay Fashion Week came to an inclusive and diverse close at the Tramways Building in Port Elizabeth on Saturday night. The three-night show, which saw an array of designers from across the country put on a versatile and diverse fashion showcase, attracted about R63,000 in ticket sales – more than three times more than 2017’s sales of around R20,000.

