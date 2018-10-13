Creche workers get breakfast treat

The staff at Zoe’s Little Lamb Creche in Joe Slovo and a few guests received a breakfast treat from Nulaid in celebration of World Egg Day on Friday morning.

To celebrate the nutritious egg, Nulaid offered to make us, The Herald, breakfast but we in turn donated that opportunity to an organisation - inviting our readers to nominate candidates.

The hard working staff of Little Lamb Creche was chosen as the beneficiary. They work on early childhood development with the children in their care.

We thought their everyday labour of love deserve a breakfast treat as a reward!

Thank you to Ken du Pisanie from Philadelphia Church for the nomination.