Mandela’s lesson on not giving up

It took former president Nelson Mandela 46 years to obtain his LLB degree. In a public lecture at Nelson Mandela University, advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi said: “Considering 27 of those years were spent in prison, it tells us about the resilience of the man and the fact he was not prepared to let those conditions in prison prevent him from obtaining his dream of being Mandela the lawyer.

