Cop who lent gun to gangster to be sentenced
Advocate Terry Price SC, asked the court for leniency, saying this was his client’s first offence
Walter Francis, the policeman who handed over a gun to a known gangster – who used it to kill another man – is expected to be sentenced on Friday. During pre-sentencing proceedings in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday, legal counsel for Francis, 32, advocate Terry Price SC, asked the court for leniency, saying this was Francis’s first offence and that a prison term would destroy him.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.