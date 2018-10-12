Cop who lent gun to gangster to be sentenced

Walter Francis, the policeman who handed over a gun to a known gangster – who used it to kill another man – is expected to be sentenced on Friday. During pre-sentencing proceedings in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday, legal counsel for Francis, 32, advocate Terry Price SC, asked the court for leniency, saying this was Francis’s first offence and that a prison term would destroy him.

