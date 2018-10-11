Man held after parents’ bodies found

By late Wednesday afternoon, Wonga had been arrested and by 7pm confessed to the murders.

“We were told by residents in the area that he was mentally challenged but when we arrested him, he seemed alert and responsive to our questioning. He is however a known drug user and we suspect that this is where the confusion came in,” police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said.

Wonga was found by community members who launched a search with police to find him.

“He was caught by residents a few streets away from the house. A patrolling police van spotted a commotion in one of the streets and as they approached, residents waved them down.

The suspect (Wonga) was handed over to the officials and taken to the police station,” Beetge said.

Detectives worked into the late hours of Wednesday night questioning Wonga on what had transpired when he confessed to the murder.

“I can confirm that we have a confession but as it is an ongoing case and we cannot divulge the contents,” Beetge said.

He declined to go into specifics of the case but confirm that both bodies had been recovered during an investigation which ran into the late hours of the night.

During the search, police found one body about 70m from the house in the bushes which double as an informal dumpsite.