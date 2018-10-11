Man held after parents’ bodies found
A Port Elizabeth husband and wife who were reported missing, are believed to have been killed by their son during an argument a week ago.
This was revealed after Wonga Taule, 22, was arrested following a search for his parents, Mountain Sipho Taule, 60, and Jeanette Taule, 55, who were reported missing on Tuesday afternoon.
The search led to police finding a charred body in the bushes near their home in the Govan Mbeki area of KwaDwesi on Wednesday morning, and bones found in an outside fireplace behind the house.At the time, police suspected the bones were that of the one of one of the missing parents, but both bodies have since been recovered.
According to officials, Wonga – who at the time was said to be mentally handicapped – fled when police arrived at the Mti Street house on Tuesday.
By late Wednesday afternoon, Wonga had been arrested and by 7pm confessed to the murders.
“We were told by residents in the area that he was mentally challenged but when we arrested him, he seemed alert and responsive to our questioning. He is however a known drug user and we suspect that this is where the confusion came in,” police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said.
Wonga was found by community members who launched a search with police to find him.
“He was caught by residents a few streets away from the house. A patrolling police van spotted a commotion in one of the streets and as they approached, residents waved them down.
The suspect (Wonga) was handed over to the officials and taken to the police station,” Beetge said.
Detectives worked into the late hours of Wednesday night questioning Wonga on what had transpired when he confessed to the murder.
“I can confirm that we have a confession but as it is an ongoing case and we cannot divulge the contents,” Beetge said.
He declined to go into specifics of the case but confirm that both bodies had been recovered during an investigation which ran into the late hours of the night.
During the search, police found one body about 70m from the house in the bushes which double as an informal dumpsite.
The body, now believed to be that of Mountain.
Officials confirmed that a body, believed to be that of Jeanette, had been dug up in the back garden of the house on Wednesday night.
Asked about the motive, Beetge confirmed that it appeared to be linked to an argument that happened last week.
“From what we can ascertain at this point in time, they were both killed last week and their bodies disposed of.”
Family members at the scene said they had last communicated with the couple more than a week ago via WhatsApp.
Motherwell cluster commander Major General Dawie Rabie condemn the murder but thanked the residents for their assistance in the case.
“The only reason we were alerted to a possible crime was due to the vigilance of the residents in the area. We need to thank the residents for coming forward and alerting us to suspicious behaviour. This led us to the discovery of the bodies and the uncovering of a double murder,” he said.
Wonga is due to appear in the New Brighton Magistrates court on Friday where he will be charged with the double murder.