Timothy Omotoso ‘did these disgusting things in the name of God’

Woman’s disturbing testimony in pastor’s trial charts path of alleged sexual assault

The state called its first witness to testify in the trial of Omotoso and his two co-accused, Lusanda Sulani, 36, and Zukiswa Sitho, 28, who face 97 charges in total among them, ranging from sexual assault to rape and human trafficking.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.