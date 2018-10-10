Hawks arrive at City Hall to meet with mayor Mongameli Bobani
About six members of South Africa’s directorate for Priority Crime Investigations, the Hawks, pitched up the Port Elizabeth City Hall on Wednesday morning.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.