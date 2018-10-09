Workers hurled off bakkie in deadly crash
Two dead, seven injured as construction vehicle rolls
As the driver lost control, the bakkie rolled, leading to construction workers and gear flying off the back.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.