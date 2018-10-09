No, no, no, Tekkie Town
Supervisor suspended after saleswoman forced to stand in window with ‘naughty corner’ note on chest
Eighteen-year-old Maxime Lee’s mouth was also taped shut later when she asked if she could go back to work.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.