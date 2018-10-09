News

Cyril Ramaphosa to reveal Nhlanhla Nene's fate

By Genevieve Quintal - 09 October 2018

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been engaging with finance minister Nhlanhla Nene following his testimony at the state capture inquiry and is expected to make an announcement on the matter shortly‚ his spokesperson‚ Khusela Diko‚ said on Tuesday.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Ronaldo to sue German magazine for reporting on ‘illegal’ rape allegations
Super-typhoon tears through northern Philippines

Most Read

X