Claws out for DJ over zoo’s jaguar
Buffalo City municipality has Daron Mann in its sights after on-air comments on animal’s cage
The Buffalo City Municipality has registered a complaint with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA against Mann over his campaign to improve the living conditions of the animal in a cage at the East London Zoo.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.