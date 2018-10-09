15 people injured in four separate accidents in Port Elizabeth

Fifteen people were injured in four separate accidents across Nelson Mandela Bay on Tuesday morning.

The accidents, which occurred in several different areas across the Bay, saw only one person seriously injured and a minibus taxi driver arrested.

One of the accidents happened near to Monday morning’s fatal crash which saw two people killed and seven injured when a bakkie transporting construction workers rolled on the Chelsea Road while en-route to a site in Sardinia Bay.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan Rheeder said that one of the larger crashes was at 7:45am leading to a three vehicle pile-up in Chelsea Road, leaving six people with minor injuries, and all three vehicles wrecked.

Rheeder said that the accident happened when a bakkie towing a trailer allegedly stopped in the road to turn.

“The driver stopped to turn when another bakkie collided into the back of the trailer. A third vehicle then collided into the two car pile-up during the incident,” he said.

At about 7:15am, a taxi collided into the back of a bakkie in Commercial Road and Rundle Road in Korsten.