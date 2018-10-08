PE bright spark scoops science award

A DF Malherbe High School matric whose bright idea for a cheap renewable-energy source was sparked by a power outage while he was studying has won a 3½-year bursary in Germany.

Brad Spies, 18, said he was in a state of disbelief after winning the International Technical Apprenticeship @Siemens award at this year’s Eskom Expo for Young Scientists International Science Fair.

The fair concluded on Friday at the Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre in Boksburg.

Brad’s project, Spin-tacular, also won a silver award in the category of renewable energy (solar, wind, wave and hydro).

The idea behind the project is to make electricity accessible to all.

Brad said his idea came as a result of a power outage he experienced while preparing for his mid-year exams.

Using a tin can cut into bucket type blades, Brad created a wind turbine which scoops air into a calculated angle ramp that directs the wind into a set point, increasing the velocity of the blade connected to a generator to produce electricity.

The simple yet effective idea earned him the apprenticeship which will start in August 2019 in Berlin.