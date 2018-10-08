Firm suspends woman over slur
Recruitment company manager allegedly called colleagues ‘monkeys’
A Port Elizabeth woman who allegedly referred to a colleague and his union representatives as “monkeys” has been suspended for using the racial slur at the offices of Workforce Staffing in Newton Park.
