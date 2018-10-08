News

Contractors dump massive housing project

Development stalls after claim of misspending

By Zizonke May - 08 October 2018

Phase six of the Khayamnandi housing project was abandoned by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality in May, despite 90% of the infrastructure required for a housing development being completed – with the work done valued at about R32m.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Ronaldo to sue German magazine for reporting on ‘illegal’ rape allegations
Super-typhoon tears through northern Philippines

Most Read

X