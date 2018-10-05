Police have arrested three men for a spate of bombings in and around Durban and the planting of an incendiary device at a mosque in Verulam‚ police minister Bheki Cele said.

Cele confirmed the arrests at a press conference on Friday in Durban.

The arrests were made on Thursday and were linked with the bomb threats and the discovery of incendiary devices‚ largely targeting Woolworths stores‚ in July and August.

Several incendiary devices - rudimentary in nature - were planted at Woolworth stores and food markets. Some were triggered and caused minor fires. A number of stores were temporarily closed following anonymous bomb threats.

The incidents prompted Woolworth to implement a search process at its Durban stores for the "safety and protection" of customers. Woolworths had also deployed additional uniformed security guards at all stores in KwaZulu-Natal.

The national retailer worked with a team that included the SAPS‚ the Hawks’ Crimes Against The State Unit‚ local and national government departments‚ as well as their own investigators‚ in apprehending the culprit.

More arrests were expected to follow‚ Cele said.

This is a developing story.