News

Port Elizabeth family robbed in golf estate home

By Gareth Wilson - 05 October 2018

A Port Elizabeth couple and their two children were robbed in their home at the Wedgewood Golf and Country Estate on Thursday night.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Ronaldo to sue German magazine for reporting on ‘illegal’ rape allegations
Super-typhoon tears through northern Philippines

Most Read

X