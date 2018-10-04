Saga of ‘power-drunk’ Jacob Zuma

“Mr Zuma criticised me for not finalising the financial aspects of the proposed nuclear deal with Russia,” he said.

“Mr Zuma said he was not happy that I was not doing what I was supposed to have done a long time ago so that he could have something to present when he meets President [Vladimir] Putin for their one-on-one meeting.

“I told President Zuma in the meeting that I could not sign the letter without having first interrogated the financial and fiscal implications and proposed funding model.”

Nene refused to budge, even after being presented with various versions of the letter by former energy minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson and hostility from then international relations minister Maite NkoanaMashabane and former state security minister David Mahlobo.

Nene’s was the first evidence at the state capture inquiry from a serving member of cabinet and by far the most dramatic testimony, exposing Zuma as power-drunk and contemptuous of the responsibilities on the minister of finance and strict rules governing state spending.

Nene told the inquiry how the day before his axing, Zuma threatened him and former Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile at a meeting attended by ministers involved in the nuclear project.

This was after Nene and Fuzile opposed a proposal by the department of energy on the nuclear deal as it severely understated the cost of the project.

Nene said the proposal was based on an exchange rate of R10/$.

“This was a truly gross material understatement of the project,” he said.

It was decided to proceed with the nuclear programme proposal, despite the contrary views of the Treasury.

“In fact, the president made an off-the-cuff remark that the Treasury would not ‘do to us what you did with PetroSA’,” Nene said.

This was in reference to a refusal by Nene, Fuzile and former finance minister Pravin Gordhan to issue a guarantee to PetroSA for the purchase of a majority stake in Engen.

Nene’s caution on the Engen deal, saying he would only consider the guarantee after receiving the necessary documentation and conducting the normal evaluation process, led to Zuma making a bizarre accusation against his department.

“It was at that point that President Zuma, in the presence of the Malaysian official connected to PetroSA, raised the issue of spies within Treasury,” Nene said.

A month later, a bogus intelligence report titled “Project Spiderweb” surfaced.