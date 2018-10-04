NMU Business School boss Randolph Jonas gets national nod
Jonas appointed president of SA Business School Association
Port Elizabeth-born Nelson Mandela University Business School director Dr Randolph Jonas has been appointed president of the SA Business School Association – a position the lifelong educator said he hopes will help grow more entrepreneurs to benefit society at large.
