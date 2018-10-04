GALLERY | Copter flip puts patients on high

The smiles of four little patients lit up a gloomy morning as they prepared for their special helicopter flip around Port Elizabeth – a prize donated to them by a boy who was once in their shoes.

All four – who had plastic surgery during Smile Week in August – were about to fly in the bright yellow chopper thanks to a Knysna boy who himself had to get surgery for a cleft palate.

The Smile Foundation coordinates Smile Week to assist kids who need plastic surgery.

The four were all geared up for the helicopter trip on Wednesday and were adamant they were not afraid of flying.

“I am already brave,” Ryan Andrews, 6, of Bethelsdorp, said.

The Smile Foundation’s Port Elizabeth co-ordinator, Tanya Jackson, said that earlier in the year it offered a helicopter flip around the city as a prize for the child raising the most money for the foundation doing the IronKids event, held the same weekend as the Ironman competition in Port Elizabeth.