Western Cape police on Wednesday arrested a woman found in possession of tik with an estimated value of R350‚000.

Police said that during a routine roadblock near Beaufort West in the Central Karoo on Wednesday morning‚ police had pulled over a bus for inspection when they noticed a suspicious passenger.

“Upon searching her belongings‚ they found 1kg of methamphetamine (tik) in her possession. The tik is estimated at a street value of about R350‚000‚” police spokesperson Capt Malcolm Pojie said.

The 23-year-old woman is expected to appear in the Beaufort West Magistrate’s Court on Thursday where she will face a charge of illegal possession of drugs.

Western Cape police management commended police officers for their efforts to rid the province of drugs.

“The relentless efforts by our police members to eradicate drug dependency and trafficking in general will continue throughout our province‚” provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula said.

The arrest on Tuesday follows the arrest of a 34-year-old man at a home in Tafelsig‚ Cape Town‚ on Monday. Officers seized six big packets of tik‚ 150 mandrax tablets and an undisclosed amount of cash at the house.

The man faces a charge of dealing in drugs and will appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court once he has been charged.