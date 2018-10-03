Satyo writes poetry book for English fans

Komani-born author Lulamile Satyo, 54, has published his second anthology of poems following good response to his first book, Imibongo kaSatyo, published in 2017. Satyo, who usually writes in his mother tongue isiXhosa, is now focusing on a new audience of English readers as his book Deep Thoughts hit the shelves this week.

