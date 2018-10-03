Satyo writes poetry book for English fans
Komani-born author Lulamile Satyo, 54, has published his second anthology of poems following good response to his first book, Imibongo kaSatyo, published in 2017. Satyo, who usually writes in his mother tongue isiXhosa, is now focusing on a new audience of English readers as his book Deep Thoughts hit the shelves this week.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.