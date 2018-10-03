Old-time barber skills to put trainees a cut above

Call it cutting edge if you will, but a “hair-brained” scheme is allowing Port Elizabeth youth to benefit from training in ageold hairdressing and barber skills while getting a discounted trim at the same time. Johan Senekal, 68, of Roux’s Barber, has moved shop to the Ray Mhlaba Skills Training Centre – an extension programme of the Eastern Province Children’s Home – to unclip a new training programme for the centre’s youth.

