Nene‚ who was reappointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in February this year‚ is likely to spill the beans about a tense build-up to his firing‚ including how Zuma accused him and other senior Treasury officials of obstructing lucrative deals that were deemed unaffordable.

Was the now abandoned nuclear deal with Russian nuclear giant Rosatom central to him being given the boot?

Initially said to be earmarked for a Brics Bank position‚ Nene’s axing in December 2015 resulted in a collision of seismic proportions of politics and the economy.

So devastating was the statement issued by Zuma dismissing his finance minister without reason that the economy tanked – and has been limping ever since.

Nene had served at national treasury since November 2008 when then-president Kgalema Motlanthe appointed him deputy minister.

He took over the finance ministry on May 25 2014‚ a position he held with little notoriety until he was fired on December 9.

Nene had no idea when he walked out the doors of the National Treasury after facing the chop‚ giving over to Des van Rooyen for a mere weekend‚ that he would come back to his corner office just two years and two months later.

He didn’t want to‚ he said at the time of his reappointment‚ but Ramaphosa convinced him he was the man for the job.

Nene’s axing symbolised both the prime of the Gupta’s capturing of the state and the beginning of the unravelling of their nefarious empire.