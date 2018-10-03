As bizarre as it may be given the soaring temperatures‚ parts of SA are expected to experience a big freeze over the next two days.

The SA Weather Service warned of the possibility of some extreme weather conditions expected to affect the southern‚ central and eastern portions of the country.

“This extreme‚ wintry weather will include snowfalls and could become disruptive in places‚” the weather service said.

Snow Report SA’s Rob Ansell said light snowfall was expected for parts of the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.