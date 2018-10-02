Shock statistics on Nelson Mandela Bay water losses
Figures show Bay lost almost half of supply in July
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality will never completely gain control over its massive water loss problem because of water that goes unbilled by the city and other accounts that are simply estimated.
