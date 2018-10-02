The crowd in the packed courtroom erupted and cheered when they heard the news: The alleged Dros rapist is not applying for bail and will return to prison.

The 20-year-old man accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in a restaurant in Silverton‚ Pretoria‚ was visibly nervous – biting his lip and staring in front of him - during the court proceedings.

He wore a dark grey sweater‚ black jeans‚ white socks and orange flip flops while the court first heard an application by Netwerk24 to allow the media to take photographs before and after court proceedings.

Magistrate Marley Mokoena granted the application for still photographs‚ but allowed no filming.

The accused was returned to the holding cells‚ but returned after the adjournment with a changed outfit‚ this time emerging in a light grey hoodie. His eyes were glued to the floor as he covered his face.

Mokoena postponed the case to November 1.

The state asked for the postponement for further investigation‚ to launch an application to obtain the suspect’s cellphone for “forensic downloading” and outstanding DNA evidence.

“At this stage his grandmother indicated that he [the accused] does have a cellphone and he [the accused] knows where it is‚” state prosecutor Sanet Jacobson said.

According to Netwerk24‚ one reason why the accused is not applying for bail is because he was living with his grandmother‚ who has cut ties with him. She is reportedly not willing to provide her home address for his bail application.

Legal Aid attorney Riaan du Plessis‚ representing the 20-year-old‚ said that if the state wanted to obtain the man’s cellphone‚ they must apply to do so.

“It is the accused’s private property and he has the right against self-incrimination and providing [the] cellphone‚ and just making an order without a proper application from the state does not mean it should be granted. It is my submission that it will lead to an unfair trial‚ because the accused has the right against self-incrimination‚” Du Plessis said.

“It is my instruction from the accused that he does not want to help the state regarding these issues at this stage.”