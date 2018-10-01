Have fun cooking up exotic storm

The Herald is calling all foodies to join us in the kitchen for a taste of Mexican, Italian, SA and festive season foods with Capsicum Culinary Studio.

The Herald is presenting a series of four cookery master classes at the Capsicum headquarters in Newton Park and will give readers the chance to learn basic culinary skills and techniques.

Capsicum Culinary Studio head chefs will guide you with expert advice and demonstrations – plus you get a fabulous meal to enjoy each night.

“We will be hosting interactive cooking classes, where our talented chefs will be showcasing and sharing some of their epic kitchen skills,” campus principal Beryldene Bain said.

The Herald master classes will introduce different themes and food cultures on a Thursday night as follows:

● Mexican – October 25;

● Italian – November 2;

● South African – November 22; and

● Christmas treats – December 6.

Bain said the themes would allow participants “to explore and intrigue their senses” – and you do not need to be a whiz in the kitchen to take part.

“The classes are aimed at individuals – and couples – eager to master basic cooking skills with a twist,” she said.

Participants will prep, cook and enjoy their own creations with their partner or friend over a glass of Three Peaks wine in a relaxed environment.

Readers with special dietary considerations, for example, vegetarian, halaal or allergies, will be taken into account.

“If they could please notify us about these special requirements in advance we will plan accordingly,” Bain said.

Tickets are R350 per master class, which includes a welcome drink, cookery class hosted by an experienced Capsicum chef, a basket of ingredients, dining experience, complimentary chef apron and bottle of Three Peaks wine.

The studio is at 67 Newton Street and each class will run from 6pm to about 8.30pm.

Buy your ticket online on Quicket: http://bit.ly/HeraldCooking or at The Herald office, 19 Baakens Street, Central.

● Further information from Berna Walters at The Herald marketing department, (041) 504-7135.