Trollip's accuser Nontuthuzelo Jack found guilty

A former DA activist who was charged with defamation and making a false statement when she claimed former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip bribed her was found guilty on charges of defamation and giving a false statement in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court.

Passing down judgement on Friday, magistrate Pumla Sibiya said Nontuthuzelo Jack, 47, had altered her version of events as the case progressed and that the state had proved their case beyond reasonable doubt.

Jack was convicted on the charges after she alleged Trollip tried bribed her to dig up dirt on former DA provincial chair Veliswa Mvenya prior to the 2016 local elections.

Sibiya found that evidence before court that Trollip was in Port Alfred during the time he was alleged to have bribed Jack was true and that allegations that he used a friend's light aircraft to fly to Port Elizabeth were baseless and had no merit.

Jack will be sentenced on October 4.