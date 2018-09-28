Seven suspects arrested following separate Bay hijackings

Seven suspects were arrested and three hijacked vehicles were recovered in Nelson Mandela Bay on Thursday.

Police said the vehicles were hijacked in separate incidents across the metro.

In the first incident, a white Hyundai H100 delivery vehicle was hijacked in Ranisi street, NU8, Motherwell by three armed suspects.

The driver and his assistant were held at gun point.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the two were forced onto the back of the vehicle and driven off by the suspects.

“At the first traffic lights they managed to jump off the vehicle safely and run away to alert police. The vehicle was recovered an hour later at 3:30pm when it was found abandoned in Mvubu street, NU1, Motherwell.”

At about the same, time at 2:30pm, a white Isuzu bakkie, used as a courier delivery vehicle, was hijacked at gunpoint by two armed suspects in Govan Mbeki Avenue.

The vehicle was found abandoned 10 minutes later.

At 3:15pm another delivery vehicle, delivering cosmetic products, was hijacked in Captain Street, NU10, Motherwell.

“Two armed suspects forced the driver and his assistant off the vehicle at gunpoint and drove off with the white Nissan NP200 bakkie loaded with boxes containing cosmetics.

“They also robbed the complainants of four cellphones,” Beetge said.

This vehicle was abandoned in Mbokwana Street, NU10, Motherwell without its cargo.

“After following up of information, Ikamvelihle police searched a house in Ingwe Street, NU1 and the boxes containing the cosmetics were discovered and confiscated.

“The four cellphones of the complainants were also recovered.

“On further searching of the premises, two firearms, a 38 revolver and a 9mm pistol with 12 rounds ammunition were discovered hidden in cupboards.

"Seven suspects, including a 38-year-old female, were arrested.

“The value of the goods recovered are estimated at around R300 000,” Beetge said.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of possession of stolen property and illegal possession of unlicensed fire arms.