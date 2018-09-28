Fire in PE flat causes a stir

A fire in a multistorey building caused a stir in the Port Elizabeth city centre on Thursday afternoon when clouds of smoke could be seen billowing out of one of the top floors.

Municipal spokesperson Kupido Baron said the fire appeared to have started in a flat.

“Fire engines were dispatched and the area cordoned off,” Baron said.

Firefighters were checking for possible flareups on Thursday night.

A man who identified himself as the caretaker confirmed the fire had started in an upstairs flat.