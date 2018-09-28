News

POWERLESS │Delays stunt business in Bay

World Bank report ranked the Bay among the lowest when it comes to doing business in the city

By Siyamtanda Capa - 28 September 2018

World Bank report ranked the Bay among the lowest of all metros in the country when it comes to doing business in the city.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Super-typhoon tears through northern Philippines
Mayor Mongameli Bobani at New Brighton IDP

Most Read

X