Jailhouse shock: security nightmare at Eastern Cape prisons

Vital surveillance gear isn't working amid a contractual row with a security service provider

By Bongani Fuzile - 27 September 2018
A police vehicle stands inside one of the gates leading into St Albans Prison in Port Elizabeth.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Holes in the fence‚ body scanners‚ biometric finger-reading and cellphone and metal detectors are among the security features not working at St Albans prison in the Eastern Cape.

This month‚ a prisons official was caught by colleagues smuggling in 16 cellphones‚ cellphone chargers‚ starter packs and drugs as he entered the prison’s premises. He has since been suspended.

Times Select today reported that the unnerving security situation is owing to contractual disputes with the security systems service provider‚ says Correctional Services spokesperson Logan Maistry.

It means “the maintenance contract is not being implemented”.

