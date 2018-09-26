Zwide man arrested during police swoop

A Zwide man has been arrested following a police raid that led to two stolen firearms being found inside a house.

The raid came after a tip-off of firearms being stored at a house in Mkhuze street in Zwide, Port Elizabeth.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the raid happened shortly before 3am on Wednesday when police entered the house while the 20-year-old man was sleeping.

Beetge said several police officials from the Motherwell Operational Command Centre (OCC) had taken part in the raid.

“He was caught inside the bedroom in possession of a loaded 38 special revolver.

“Police managed to pounce on him before he could draw the firearm.

“After his arrest, members searched the man and found the loaded firearm in his pants,” Beetge said.

“A search was done inside the house which led to a another firearm, a 7.65 pistol, being found hidden under the bed. It was not loaded.”

Beetge said the firearms had been sent to the ballistic unit to determine where they had been stolen and if either are linked to open criminal cases.

“The serial numbers had been removed so the ballistics experts need to test the firearms to determine more about the weapons.”

Beetge said the SAPS intelligence division was still profiling the man to determine if he has ties to certain criminal gangs.

The man is due to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate's Court on Thursday for illegally being in possession of two firearms.