Once-fit PE folk are growing a boep again

Only Bloemfontein saves city from ‘super-slackers’ title

Port Elizabeth needs to step it up – the city is not as fit as it was five years ago. While our politics have seemingly become an extreme sport, Port Elizabeth residents have dropped from the second-fittest in the country in 2013 to second last.

